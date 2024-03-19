Why Should You Add RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) To Your Portfolio?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 19.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95B, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The RLX stock price is -54.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 28.35% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 million shares.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RLX stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -3.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed -5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.62.