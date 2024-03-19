Why Should You Add ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) To Your Portfolio?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) has a beta value of 5.12 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.76M, closed the last trade at $4.67 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 15.88% during that session. The ASPI stock price is 10.28% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 94.0% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.44K shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Sporting 15.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASPI stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, ASP Isotopes Inc shares have moved 160.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) have changed 62.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.