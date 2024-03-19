Why Should You Add ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) To Your Portfolio?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) has a beta value of 5.12 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.76M, closed the last trade at $4.67 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 15.88% during that session. The ASPI stock price is 10.28% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 94.0% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.44K shares.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information
Sporting 15.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASPI stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, ASP Isotopes Inc shares have moved 160.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) have changed 62.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ASP Isotopes Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 349.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -166.67%, compared to 2.20% for the industry.
ASPI Dividends
ASP Isotopes Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 50.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.43% with a share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASP Isotopes Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 55218.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31352.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.