Why Should We Buy Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Stock?

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $15.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -6.11% off its 52-week high price of $16.51 and 63.3% above the 52-week low of $5.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Sporting -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LQDA stock price touched $15.56 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corp shares have moved 29.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.67.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 141.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.79%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.20% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 234.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.48 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.49 million and $4.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.30% for the current quarter and 127.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.44% over the past 5 years.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.28% with a share float percentage of 58.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corp having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caligan Partners, LP with over 9.24 million shares worth more than $72.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caligan Partners, LP held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.85 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 1.53 million shares of worth $12.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $7.53 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.