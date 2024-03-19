Why Should We Buy iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Stock?

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the recent trade at $3.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The IQ stock price is -93.06% off its 52-week high price of $7.51 and 21.34% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.93 million shares.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting -2.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IQ stock price touched $3.89 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc ADR shares have moved -20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed 8.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.33.