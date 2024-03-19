Why Should Block Inc (SQ) Be In Your Portfolio?

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.42B, closed the recent trade at $78.65 per share which meant it lost -$2.21 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The SQ stock price is -11.28% off its 52-week high price of $87.52 and 50.6% above the 52-week low of $38.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.04 million shares.

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Sporting -2.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SQ stock price touched $78.65 or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, Block Inc shares have moved 1.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) have changed 19.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.