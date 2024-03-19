Why Invest In Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $759.17M, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The LAAC stock price is -98.52% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $3.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAAC stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) have changed 10.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.