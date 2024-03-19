Why Invest In Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $759.17M, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The LAAC stock price is -98.52% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $3.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information
Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAAC stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) have changed 10.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 121.18%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and 300.00% for the next quarter.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.72% over the past 5 years.
LAAC Dividends
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.05% with a share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company.