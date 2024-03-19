Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)?

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.41M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The LAB stock price is -22.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 43.63% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAB stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc shares have moved 17.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed 3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.