Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)?

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.41M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The LAB stock price is -22.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 43.63% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information
Sporting -1.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAB stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc shares have moved 17.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed 3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.
Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -7.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.06%.
LAB Dividends
Standard BioTools Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.27% with a share float percentage of 39.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard BioTools Inc having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caligan Partners, LP with over 8.47 million shares worth more than $16.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caligan Partners, LP held 10.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 7.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.37 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $5.51 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $5.68 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.