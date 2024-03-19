Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND)?

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) has a beta value of -1.66 and has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The CMND stock price is -8403.94% off its 52-week high price of $108.00 and 27.56% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMND stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 12.41%. Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc shares have moved -54.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.