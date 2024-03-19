Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND)?

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) has a beta value of -1.66 and has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The CMND stock price is -8403.94% off its 52-week high price of $108.00 and 27.56% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.
Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMND stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 12.41%. Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc shares have moved -54.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.
CMND Dividends
Clearmind Medicine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.87% with a share float percentage of 7.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clearmind Medicine Inc having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $58547.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 4.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 51523.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24473.0 and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $19721.0 while later fund manager owns 63564.0 shares of worth $10170.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.