Why Buy Stock In UiPath Inc (PATH)?

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.70B, closed the recent trade at $22.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The PATH stock price is -24.25% off its 52-week high price of $27.87 and 44.81% above the 52-week low of $12.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.71 million shares.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PATH stock price touched $22.43 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc shares have moved -9.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have changed -10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.