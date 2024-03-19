Why Buy Stock In UiPath Inc (PATH)?

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.70B, closed the recent trade at $22.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The PATH stock price is -24.25% off its 52-week high price of $27.87 and 44.81% above the 52-week low of $12.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.71 million shares.
UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information
Sporting -2.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PATH stock price touched $22.43 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc shares have moved -9.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have changed -10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.
UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that UiPath Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.
18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.07 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $342.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.20%.
PATH Dividends
UiPath Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 22 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.60% with a share float percentage of 75.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc having a total of 690 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 43.47 million shares worth more than $977.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 8.98% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $855.96 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 21.13 million shares of worth $474.98 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $257.24 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.