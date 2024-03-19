Why Acquire Shares Of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)?

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -9.31% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -151.46% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting -9.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OLPX stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc shares have moved -32.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed -21.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.