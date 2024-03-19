Why Acquire Shares Of Matterport Inc (MTTR)?

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $568.97M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The MTTR stock price is -106.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 4.92% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MTTR stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, Matterport Inc shares have moved -31.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have changed -25.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.