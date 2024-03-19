Why Acquire Shares Of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.31M, closed the recent trade at $7.54 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 15.29% during that session. The ATNM stock price is -26.79% off its 52-week high price of $9.56 and 46.95% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.04K shares.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Sporting 15.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATNM stock price touched $7.54 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 48.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) have changed 18.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.38.