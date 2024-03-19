Why Acquire Shares Of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.31M, closed the recent trade at $7.54 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 15.29% during that session. The ATNM stock price is -26.79% off its 52-week high price of $9.56 and 46.95% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.04K shares.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) trade information
Sporting 15.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATNM stock price touched $7.54 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 48.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) have changed 18.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.38.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.36%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.60% and -41.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -82.50%.
ATNM Dividends
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 31 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.32% with a share float percentage of 26.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $12.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.9 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $5.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $3.48 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.