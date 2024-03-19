When Will Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) Be Worth Investing In?

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $973.91M, closed the last trade at $15.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The MGNX stock price is -40.26% off its 52-week high price of $21.88 and 72.5% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MGNX stock price touched $15.60 or saw a rise of 12.46%. Year-to-date, Macrogenics Inc shares have moved 62.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have changed -10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.