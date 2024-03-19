When Will Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (RNAC) Be Worth Investing In?

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.68M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 16.95% during that session. The RNAC stock price is -108.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.94K shares.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Sporting 16.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RNAC stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 7.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) have changed -6.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.74.