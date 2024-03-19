When Will Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (RNAC) Be Worth Investing In?

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.68M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 16.95% during that session. The RNAC stock price is -108.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.94K shares.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information
Sporting 16.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RNAC stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 7.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) have changed -6.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.74.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.76%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.30% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.80%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.94 million and $5.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.90% for the current quarter and -52.40% for the next.
RNAC Dividends
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 30.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.66% with a share float percentage of 58.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cartesian Therapeutics Inc having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company.