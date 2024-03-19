When Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Will Be A Good Investment?

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.59M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The PRPL stock price is -150.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 63.58% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.06K shares.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

Sporting -3.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PRPL stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 27.4%. Year-to-date, Purple Innovation Inc shares have moved 46.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have changed -1.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.