When Is Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Going To Be Good Investment?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 12.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.47B, closed the last trade at $77.14 per share which meant it gained $2.98 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The VRT stock price is 1.11% off its 52-week high price of $76.28 and 84.51% above the 52-week low of $11.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 million shares.

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VRT stock price touched $77.14 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved 60.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 22.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 102.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.77%, compared to 6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.80% and 17.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 billion and $1.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 82.85% over the past 5 years.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.34% with a share float percentage of 97.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 763 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 49.08 million shares worth more than $3.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 31.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 billion and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 10.73 million shares of worth $828.02 million while later fund manager owns 8.74 million shares of worth $674.24 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.