When Is Shopify Inc (SHOP) Going To Be Good Investment?

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.26B, closed the recent trade at $76.37 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -19.9% off its 52-week high price of $91.57 and 43.98% above the 52-week low of $42.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.11 million shares.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHOP stock price touched $76.37 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc shares have moved -1.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) have changed -6.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.