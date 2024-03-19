When Does Wayfair Inc (W) Become A Good Investment?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.25B, closed the last trade at $60.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The W stock price is -50.61% off its 52-week high price of $90.71 and 51.0% above the 52-week low of $29.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the W stock price touched $60.23 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Wayfair Inc shares have moved -2.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have changed 15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.