When Does Wayfair Inc (W) Become A Good Investment?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.25B, closed the last trade at $60.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The W stock price is -50.61% off its 52-week high price of $90.71 and 51.0% above the 52-week low of $29.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.
Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information
Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the W stock price touched $60.23 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Wayfair Inc shares have moved -2.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have changed 15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.
Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Wayfair Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 165.49%, compared to 17.40% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.82% over the past 5 years.
W Dividends
Wayfair Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.41% with a share float percentage of 120.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc having a total of 475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.03 million shares worth more than $847.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.44% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 10.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.58 million and represent 11.84% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.71% shares in the company for having 6.96 million shares of worth $452.61 million while later fund manager owns 3.65 million shares of worth $237.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.04% of company’s outstanding stock.