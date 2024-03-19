When Does Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Become A Good Investment?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.79M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 33.23% during that session. The EVTL stock price is -183.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 38.55% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.79K shares.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Sporting 33.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EVTL stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares have moved 20.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) have changed 17.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.