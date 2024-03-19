When Does Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Become A Good Investment?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.79M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 33.23% during that session. The EVTL stock price is -183.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 38.55% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.79K shares.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information
Sporting 33.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EVTL stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares have moved 20.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) have changed 17.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -30.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.80% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 36.23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.09%.
EVTL Dividends
Vertical Aerospace Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 69.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 3.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertical Aerospace Ltd having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 5.4 million shares worth more than $10.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.52% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 51122.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 5.04 million shares of worth $6.76 million while later fund manager owns 25871.0 shares of worth $34667.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.