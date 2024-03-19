When British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Will Be A Good Investment?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.35B, closed the recent trade at $31.09 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The BTI stock price is -21.1% off its 52-week high price of $37.65 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 million shares.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTI stock price touched $31.09 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have moved 6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed 1.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.