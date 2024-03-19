What Is So Great About MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)?

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 4.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.21M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -236.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 10.29% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information
Sporting -4.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MPLN stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 21.79%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corp shares have moved -53.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) have changed -49.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -60.27% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.00%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $244.12 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $236.59 million and $237.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -37.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.80%.
MPLN Dividends
MultiPlan Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.94% with a share float percentage of 91.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MultiPlan Corp having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. with over 215.51 million shares worth more than $454.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. held 33.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 51.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.14 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 17.15 million shares of worth $36.19 million while later fund manager owns 13.53 million shares of worth $28.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.