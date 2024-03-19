What Is So Great About MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)?

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 4.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.21M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -236.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 10.29% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Sporting -4.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MPLN stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 21.79%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corp shares have moved -53.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) have changed -49.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.