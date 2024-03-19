What Is So Great About Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX)?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.97M, closed the recent trade at $3.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The LEXX stock price is -102.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 80.83% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.90K shares.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LEXX stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 34.56%. Year-to-date, Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares have moved 171.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) have changed 58.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.