What Is So Great About Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX)?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.97M, closed the recent trade at $3.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The LEXX stock price is -102.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 80.83% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.90K shares.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information
Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LEXX stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 34.56%. Year-to-date, Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares have moved 171.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) have changed 58.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 272.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.59%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 64.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 112.40%.
LEXX Dividends
Lexaria Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 12.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.18% with a share float percentage of 10.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexaria Bioscience Corp having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invenomic Capital Management, LP with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invenomic Capital Management, LP held 0.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48837.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35665.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 39100.0 shares of worth $29043.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.