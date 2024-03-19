What Is So Great About Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL)?

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.77M, closed the last trade at $4.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.68% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -116.8% off its 52-week high price of $10.45 and 0.41% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information
Sporting -5.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AVXL stock price touched $4.82 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved -48.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -17.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.55.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.00%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.30% and 14.30% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.03% over the past 5 years.
AVXL Dividends
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.06% with a share float percentage of 33.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corporation having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $48.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.25% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.84 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $23.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $18.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.