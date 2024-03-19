What Is So Great About Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL)?

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.77M, closed the last trade at $4.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.68% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -116.8% off its 52-week high price of $10.45 and 0.41% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting -5.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AVXL stock price touched $4.82 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved -48.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -17.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.55.