What Are The Chances Of Telos Corp. (TLS) Being A Good Investment?

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.61M, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The TLS stock price is -27.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 61.07% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.00K shares.
Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information
Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TLS stock price touched $3.93 or saw a rise of 13.63%. Year-to-date, Telos Corp shares have moved 7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Telos Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 93.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.09%, compared to 6.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.97 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
TLS Dividends
Telos Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 26.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.14% with a share float percentage of 86.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telos Corp having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $23.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Barclays Plc held 13.35% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.63 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.