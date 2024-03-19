What Are The Chances Of Telos Corp. (TLS) Being A Good Investment?

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.61M, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The TLS stock price is -27.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 61.07% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.00K shares.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TLS stock price touched $3.93 or saw a rise of 13.63%. Year-to-date, Telos Corp shares have moved 7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.