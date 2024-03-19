What Are The Chances Of Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) Being A Good Investment?

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.03M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.05% during that session. The SLNA stock price is -821.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 717.98K shares.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Sporting -7.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLNA stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 23.6%. Year-to-date, Selina Hospitality PLC. shares have moved 8.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) have changed -38.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.