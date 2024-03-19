What Are The Chances Of Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) Being A Good Investment?

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.03M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.05% during that session. The SLNA stock price is -821.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 717.98K shares.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information
Sporting -7.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLNA stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 23.6%. Year-to-date, Selina Hospitality PLC. shares have moved 8.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) have changed -38.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -57.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.
SLNA Dividends
Selina Hospitality PLC. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 64.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.45% with a share float percentage of 6.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selina Hospitality PLC. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 76416.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77944.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.