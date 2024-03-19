Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Seelos Therapeutics Inc

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.38M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -49.16% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -10495.74% off its 52-week high price of $49.80 and -51.06% below the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 378.85K shares.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information
Sporting -49.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SEEL stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 59.13%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -66.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -43.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -98.14% over the past 6 months. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $808k and $336k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.90% for the current quarter and -10.70% for the next. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.30% over the past 5 years.
SEEL Dividends
Seelos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.99% with a share float percentage of 22.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gendell, Jeffrey L. with over 5.17 million shares worth more than $6.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Gendell, Jeffrey L. held 4.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.97 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $4.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.46 million shares of worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.