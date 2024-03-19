Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Seelos Therapeutics Inc

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.38M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -49.16% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -10495.74% off its 52-week high price of $49.80 and -51.06% below the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 378.85K shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting -49.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SEEL stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 59.13%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -66.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -43.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.