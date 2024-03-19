Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Lower

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the recent trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -141.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 5.87% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SBSW stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have moved -24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -12.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.