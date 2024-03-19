Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Lower

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the recent trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -141.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 5.87% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information
Sporting -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SBSW stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have moved -24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -12.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 214.29%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.50%.
SBSW Dividends
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 9.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.84% with a share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lingotto Investment Management Llp with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $89.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Lingotto Investment Management Llp held 3.10% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 9.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.72 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $16.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $5.22 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.