Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) Lower

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $700.35M, closed the last trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The COGT stock price is -100.3% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 45.55% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COGT stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 8.67%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences Inc shares have moved 14.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed -24.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.