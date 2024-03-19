Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Upper

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.18M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 23.10% during that session. The GWAV stock price is -218.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.44K shares.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Sporting 23.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GWAV stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 37.98%. Year-to-date, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc shares have moved -33.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) have changed -54.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.