Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Upper

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.18M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 23.10% during that session. The GWAV stock price is -218.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.44K shares.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information
Sporting 23.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GWAV stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 37.98%. Year-to-date, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc shares have moved -33.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) have changed -54.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -48.19% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.19% over the past 5 years.
GWAV Dividends
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 28.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.37% with a share float percentage of 27.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arena Investors LP with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $0.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arena Investors LP held 29.12% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, with the holding of over 60000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45660.0 and represent 1.80% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 38204.0 shares of worth $29799.0 while later fund manager owns 12936.0 shares of worth $9844.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.