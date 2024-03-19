Wall Street Was Disappointed By Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT)’s 7.41% Stock Price Incline

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.68M, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.41% during that session. The VXRT stock price is -37.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.59 and 54.31% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

Sporting 7.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VXRT stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Vaxart Inc shares have moved 102.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have changed -1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.49.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxart Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.04%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.40% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $800k and $80k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 200.00% for the current quarter and 87.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.81% over the past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.15% with a share float percentage of 18.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $5.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.03 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.