Wall Street Was Disappointed By Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s 4.31% Stock Price Incline

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24B, closed the last trade at $19.85 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 4.31% during that session. The CRDO stock price is -20.4% off its 52-week high price of $23.90 and 63.73% above the 52-week low of $7.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting 4.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRDO stock price touched $19.85 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 1.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed -11.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.