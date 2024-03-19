Wall Street Was Disappointed By Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s 0.46% Stock Price Incline

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.23B, closed the recent trade at $180.66 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The BA stock price is -48.09% off its 52-week high price of $267.54 and 2.44% above the 52-week low of $176.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.91 million shares.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BA stock price touched $180.66 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Boeing Co. shares have moved -30.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) have changed -11.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.