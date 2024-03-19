Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 12.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.32B, closed the last trade at $8.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The VOD stock price is -40.19% off its 52-week high price of $12.07 and 6.85% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VOD stock price touched $8.61 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group plc ADR shares have moved -1.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed 1.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.