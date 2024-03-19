Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.71%

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $18.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -92.04% off its 52-week high price of $34.97 and 25.21% above the 52-week low of $13.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSCO stock price touched $18.21 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co shares have moved -31.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) have changed -39.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.