Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Surprises Wall Street With 2.97% Stock Price Gain

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.02B, closed the recent trade at $49.96 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The UL stock price is -12.07% off its 52-week high price of $55.99 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $46.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.
Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information
Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UL stock price touched $49.96 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Unilever plc ADR shares have moved 3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
Unilever plc ADR (UL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Unilever plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.71%, compared to 6.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.
UL Dividends
Unilever plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.86 at a share yield of 3.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.29% with a share float percentage of 10.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever plc ADR having a total of 1,225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 34.49 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 1.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $864.78 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 12.16 million shares of worth $607.41 million while later fund manager owns 7.16 million shares of worth $357.81 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.