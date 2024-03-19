Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Surprises Wall Street With 2.97% Stock Price Gain

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.02B, closed the recent trade at $49.96 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The UL stock price is -12.07% off its 52-week high price of $55.99 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $46.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UL stock price touched $49.96 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Unilever plc ADR shares have moved 3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.