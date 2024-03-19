Under Armour Inc (UAA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.16B, closed the recent trade at $7.26 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The UAA stock price is -32.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 13.36% above the 52-week low of $6.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 million shares.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UAA stock price touched $7.26 or saw a rise of 12.95%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc shares have moved -17.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have changed -9.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.