Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The TPET stock price is -2627.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 11.0%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -64.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed -16.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 41680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
TPET Dividends
Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trio Petroleum Corp. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41750.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.