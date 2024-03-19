Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The TPET stock price is -2627.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 11.0%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -64.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed -16.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 41680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.