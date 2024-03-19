Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 31.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.35B, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -19.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 18.76% above the 52-week low of $4.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.57 million shares.

Sporting -7.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ERIC stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares have moved -15.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -0.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.33%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.34 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.99 billion and $6.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.90% for the current quarter and -5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 155.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.50%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 4.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.05% with a share float percentage of 9.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 104.62 million shares worth more than $570.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 55.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $300.94 million and represent 1.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 54.6 million shares of worth $275.74 million while later fund manager owns 38.74 million shares of worth $211.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.