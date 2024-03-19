Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $855.70M, closed the last trade at $8.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -7.09% during that session. The TNGX stock price is -55.3% off its 52-week high price of $13.03 and 70.56% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.69K shares.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Sporting -7.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TNGX stock price touched $8.39 or saw a rise of 23.45%. Year-to-date, Tango Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -15.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) have changed -29.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.79.