Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 13.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $708.75B, closed the last trade at $136.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The TSM stock price is -15.93% off its 52-week high price of $158.40 and 40.57% above the 52-week low of $81.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.78 million shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TSM stock price touched $136.64 or saw a rise of 6.86%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares have moved 31.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) have changed 5.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.