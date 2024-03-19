Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the last trade at $21.92 per share which meant it lost -$1.6 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The SNDX stock price is -15.6% off its 52-week high price of $25.34 and 48.81% above the 52-week low of $11.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Sporting -6.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNDX stock price touched $21.92 or saw a rise of 9.46%. Year-to-date, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 1.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have changed -3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.26.