Symbotic Inc (SYM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.01B, closed the last trade at $45.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The SYM stock price is -42.12% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 63.9% above the 52-week low of $16.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information
Sporting -0.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SYM stock price touched $45.13 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc shares have moved -12.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.
Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Symbotic Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.59%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.90%.
13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $412.87 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $447.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
SYM Dividends
Symbotic Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.84% with a share float percentage of 83.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Symbotic Inc having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $941.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 27.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.8 million and represent 24.73% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $33.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $27.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.