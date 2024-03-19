Symbotic Inc (SYM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.01B, closed the last trade at $45.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The SYM stock price is -42.12% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 63.9% above the 52-week low of $16.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting -0.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SYM stock price touched $45.13 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc shares have moved -12.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.