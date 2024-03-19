Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Gain 0.89%, Marking Win By Bears

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.79M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -141.41% off its 52-week high price of $5.48 and 2.64% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SFIX stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 8.84%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix Inc shares have moved -36.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed -42.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.89.