Sotera Health Co (SHC) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05B, closed the last trade at $14.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The SHC stock price is -35.38% off its 52-week high price of $19.40 and 13.89% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.
Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information
Sporting -1.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHC stock price touched $14.33 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Sotera Health Co shares have moved -14.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) have changed -14.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.94.
Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sotera Health Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.11%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $244.93 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $276.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $220.59 million and $255.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 8.30% for the next.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -8.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.
SHC Dividends
Sotera Health Co is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.26% with a share float percentage of 83.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sotera Health Co having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 105.42 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Warburg Pincus LLC held 37.30% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, with the holding of over 70.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 billion and represent 24.87% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 5.22 million shares of worth $98.39 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $58.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.