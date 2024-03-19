Sotera Health Co (SHC) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05B, closed the last trade at $14.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The SHC stock price is -35.38% off its 52-week high price of $19.40 and 13.89% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHC stock price touched $14.33 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Sotera Health Co shares have moved -14.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) have changed -14.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.94.