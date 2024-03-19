SNDL Inc (SNDL): What Are The Positives?

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.97M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -61.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sporting -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SNDL stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, SNDL Inc shares have moved -10.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.