SNDL Inc (SNDL): What Are The Positives?

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.97M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -61.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.
SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information
Sporting -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SNDL stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, SNDL Inc shares have moved -10.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.
SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that SNDL Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.41%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,185.00%. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.59 million for the current quarter. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.44% over the past 5 years.
SNDL Dividends
SNDL Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.21% with a share float percentage of 9.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SNDL Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.22 million shares worth more than $11.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.45 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $11.54 million while later fund manager owns 3.76 million shares of worth $7.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.