Snap Inc (SNAP) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 28.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.26B, closed the last trade at $11.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -61.84% off its 52-week high price of $17.90 and 28.93% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.06 million shares.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNAP stock price touched $11.06 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc shares have moved -34.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have changed -4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.