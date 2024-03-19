SmartRent Inc (SMRT): What Are The Positives?

SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $550.45M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SMRT stock price is -52.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 20.37% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMRT stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, SmartRent Inc shares have moved -15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) have changed -10.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.9.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SmartRent Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.24%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.70% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.12 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $65.08 million and $53.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.40% for the current quarter and 1.60% for the next.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.08% with a share float percentage of 70.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmartRent Inc having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 18.26 million shares worth more than $69.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.7 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 5.57 million shares of worth $21.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.33 million shares of worth $21.21 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.