Small Cap Stock NextNav Inc (NN) Is A Buy – Analysts

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $525.93M, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 12.35% during that session. The NN stock price is -28.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 66.38% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.62K shares.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Sporting 12.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NN stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, NextNav Inc shares have moved 6.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) have changed 15.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.93.