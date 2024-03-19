Small Cap Stock NextNav Inc (NN) Is A Buy – Analysts

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $525.93M, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 12.35% during that session. The NN stock price is -28.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 66.38% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.62K shares.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information
Sporting 12.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NN stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, NextNav Inc shares have moved 6.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) have changed 15.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.93.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that NextNav Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.15%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $803k and $830k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.40% for the current quarter and 47.00% for the next.
NN Dividends
NextNav Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 43.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.37% with a share float percentage of 90.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextNav Inc having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 14.18 million shares worth more than $41.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 13.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 8.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.08 million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $5.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $3.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.