SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) Gained 54.37% In One Month

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $565.17M, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 8.46% during that session. The SIGA stock price is 7.42% off its 52-week high price of $7.36 and 46.92% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.04K shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Sporting 8.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SIGA stock price touched $7.95 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, SIGA Technologies Inc shares have moved 41.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) have changed 54.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.01.