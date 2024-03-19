Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For EVgo Inc (EVGO)

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.79M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -238.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.16 and 21.99% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVGO stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 14.54%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc shares have moved -32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed -9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.76.