Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For EVgo Inc (EVGO)

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.79M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -238.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.16 and 21.99% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.
EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information
Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVGO stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 14.54%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc shares have moved -32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed -9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.76.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
EVgo Inc (EVGO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that EVgo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.22%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.90% and -37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.00%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.5 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
EVGO Dividends
EVgo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.